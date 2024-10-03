B. Riley Boosts Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Price Target to $37.00

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zeta Global from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of ZETA opened at $29.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.26. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $23,560,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,682,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1,444.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,847,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,005 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth about $28,698,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,208 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

