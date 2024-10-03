Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 147.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.60. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $1.21. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $142,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

