Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Earns Outperform Rating from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00.

AQST has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68. The company has a market cap of $436.08 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.84. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.23.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 22.9% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 70.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

