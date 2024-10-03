Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of APOG stock opened at $69.33 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $71.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on APOG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Insider Activity at Apogee Enterprises

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,877.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

