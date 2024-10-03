Analyzing Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) and Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX)

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) and Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Snowflake and Nayax”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snowflake $3.21 billion 11.45 -$836.10 million ($2.80) -39.15 Nayax $268.97 million 3.10 -$15.89 million ($0.46) -55.17

Nayax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snowflake. Nayax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Snowflake, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snowflake -31.73% -19.62% -12.43% Nayax -5.34% -11.18% -4.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Snowflake and Nayax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

65.1% of Snowflake shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Nayax shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Snowflake shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Snowflake has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nayax has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Snowflake and Nayax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snowflake 1 12 25 0 2.63 Nayax 0 4 0 0 2.00

Snowflake currently has a consensus target price of $174.74, suggesting a potential upside of 59.42%. Nayax has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1.13%. Given Snowflake’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Snowflake is more favorable than Nayax.

Summary

Snowflake beats Nayax on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems. The company was formerly known as Snowflake Computing, Inc. and changed its name to Snowflake Inc. in April 2019. Snowflake Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Bozeman, Montana.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses. It provides electric vehicle charging stations; VPOS Touch, a credit card reader cashless payment device; VPOS Fusion, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; NOVA 156, an electronic cash register; DOT, a smart QR and barcode reader; UNO Plus and UNO 8, which are EMV and FeliCa contactless readers; EMV SOM, a PCI-PTS ready contactless EMV reader module; Nova Market, a cashless micro market and self-checkout solution; NOVA 55, an a handheld smart point of sale (POS) device; NOVA 45, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS; and Retail One, a universal retail solution that integrates directly with SAP. The company sells its products directly, as well as through resellers and distributors. It serves various verticals, including vending machines, coffee machines, unattended checkout counters, self-service kiosks, ticketing machines, car wash stations, gaming machines, amusement rides, laundromats, and EV charging stations. Nayax Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

