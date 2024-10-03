Analysts Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) PT at $41.80

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPC. StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of EPC opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,833,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,401,000 after buying an additional 29,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,524,000 after acquiring an additional 24,513 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,529,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,545,000 after acquiring an additional 252,235 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,071,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 673,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 101,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.