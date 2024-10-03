American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on American Software from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of American Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get American Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMSWA

American Software Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $10.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. American Software has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $364.43 million, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.76.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.89 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 10.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Software will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Software

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Software by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,812,000 after buying an additional 53,284 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the first quarter worth $868,000. 272 Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 438,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 117,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Other. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, supply, network optimization, order response, supplier management, and scenario planning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.