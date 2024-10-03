Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

Shares of AMRC opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $437.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.75 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $132,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,823.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,221 shares of company stock valued at $140,814. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth $480,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 68,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 44,882 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter valued at about $12,065,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 35.4% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 142,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 37,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $1,009,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

