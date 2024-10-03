Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Adicet Bio Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $1.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a market cap of $122.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.79. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at about $17,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,503 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth $2,906,000. Carlyle Group Inc. raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 39.4% during the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,948,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 833,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 205.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 729,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

