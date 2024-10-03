Adam Winslow Purchases 81 Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Adam Winslow bought 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.49) per share, with a total value of £150.66 ($201.52).

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Down 1.6 %

DLG stock opened at GBX 182.90 ($2.45) on Thursday. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 149.50 ($2.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 240.10 ($3.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04. The company has a market cap of £2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 795.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 183.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 193.38.

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 2,608.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 220 ($2.94) to GBX 215 ($2.88) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 206 ($2.76).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

