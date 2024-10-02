Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential downside of 25.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Zillow Group stock opened at $62.71 on Monday. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.88 and a beta of 2.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $39,953.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,310.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $7,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,583.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $39,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,310.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,999 shares of company stock worth $11,780,363 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 139,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 79,733 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Selkirk Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 37.4% in the second quarter. Selkirk Management LLC now owns 320,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares in the last quarter. Mark Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $4,524,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Zillow Group by 155.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 44,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

