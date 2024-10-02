Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.76 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.75. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share.

NYSE JBT opened at $99.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $82.64 and a twelve month high of $109.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.47 and its 200 day moving average is $93.97.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth $85,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth $304,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

