William M. Lyons Sells 750 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $237,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Morningstar Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MORN opened at $316.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.45 and a fifty-two week high of $330.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.46.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 75.8% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 42,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 506.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 2.0% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 173,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 533,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $20,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

