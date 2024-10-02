William Blair Initiates Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

Investment analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TENX

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $3.40 on Monday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $61.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.