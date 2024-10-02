WesBanco, Inc. (WSBCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBCP opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

