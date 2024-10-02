Wedbush Comments on Micron Technology, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Micron Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Micron Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share.

MU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.23.

MU opened at $100.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.10. Micron Technology has a one year low of $63.88 and a one year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,348,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

