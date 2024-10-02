Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading Up 0.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% during trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $90.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $80.39 and last traded at $80.35. Approximately 2,325,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 17,380,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.78.

WMT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.62.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,113,904.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,334,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,025,027 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $2,924,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.5% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 85,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Walmart by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 110,054 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 21,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Walmart by 46.6% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $653.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

