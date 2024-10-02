Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

Wabash National Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE WNC opened at $18.72 on Monday. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $823.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $550.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.77 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 6.66%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wabash National Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Wabash National by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Wabash National by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wabash National by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Wabash National by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.