Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.
Wabash National Stock Down 2.4 %
NYSE WNC opened at $18.72 on Monday. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $823.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33.
Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $550.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.77 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 6.66%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.
Wabash National Company Profile
Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.
