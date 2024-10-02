Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Volkswagen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Volkswagen Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.71 billion for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

