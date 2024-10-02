Visionary (NYSE:GV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visionary (NYSE:GV – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Visionary Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Visionary stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Visionary has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $8.85.

About Visionary

Visionary Holdings Inc provides education resources to students worldwide. The company offers educational programs for secondary school, college, university, and advanced degree students that include degree-oriented educational programs, such as OSSD program, career-oriented two-year college, four-year university programs, and master’s programs; and high school education programs, real estate development, animation education, vocational education, online education, and other education-related consulting services.

