Veren Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSE:VRN)

Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veren in a report issued on Wednesday, September 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Veren’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Veren’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $852.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.00 million. Veren had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 0.69%.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Veren from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of VRN stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -80.75 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Veren has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $9.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a $0.0834 dividend. This is a boost from Veren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Veren’s dividend payout ratio is presently -412.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Veren during the second quarter worth approximately $155,853,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Veren during the second quarter worth approximately $125,920,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Veren during the second quarter worth approximately $105,665,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Veren during the second quarter worth approximately $79,409,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veren during the second quarter worth approximately $74,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

