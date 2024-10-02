Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Urban Outfitters from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.30.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $37.40 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,303,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,825.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

