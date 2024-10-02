United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.3-$30.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.90 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.200-0.800 EPS.

United Natural Foods Stock Up 30.6 %

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.