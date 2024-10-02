Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $288.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $288.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

UNP stock opened at $245.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

