Truist Financial Lowers Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $54.00

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s current price.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Viper Energy stock opened at $46.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 7.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $40.74. Viper Energy has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $49.37.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Viper Energy by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy by 962.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy by 94.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

