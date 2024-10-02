Truist Financial Lowers Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $49.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DVN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $39.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.95. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 42.7% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,139,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $711,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 117.3% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 19.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

