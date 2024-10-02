Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSU shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trisura Group

Trisura Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSU opened at C$43.32 on Wednesday. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$29.05 and a 52-week high of C$46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 76.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.14. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.01). Trisura Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of C$772.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 3.120677 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trisura Group

In other Trisura Group news, Director David James Clare sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total value of C$121,396.32. In other news, Director Michael Beasley sold 33,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.95, for a total value of C$1,325,530.49. Also, Director David James Clare sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total value of C$121,396.32. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trisura Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.