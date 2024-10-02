Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Director Jeffrey A. Meckler Sells 40,000 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey A. Meckler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $562,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.71. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 269.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
TVTX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.09.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TVTX
Travere Therapeutics Company Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Travere Therapeutics
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.