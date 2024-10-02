Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.67.

TOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $154.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.01. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $156.08.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,538.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,257 shares of company stock valued at $28,646,402 in the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

