TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) PT Raised to $140.00 at Guggenheim

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Guggenheim from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.47.

Shares of TKO stock opened at $122.26 on Monday. TKO Group has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $125.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.57. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.05 and a beta of 1.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. TKO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TKO Group will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TKO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 388.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 1,384.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

