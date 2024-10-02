TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

Shares of TXMD opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $3.07.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

About TherapeuticsMD

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 636,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 101,282 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

