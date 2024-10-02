The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Up 6.6% in September

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in The New Germany Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in The New Germany Fund in the first quarter worth $531,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in The New Germany Fund by 14.4% during the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 96,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 88.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 109,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 51,606 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in The New Germany Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 308,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

The New Germany Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GF opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. The New Germany Fund has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $8.99.

About The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.