The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $160.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $145.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.36% from the company’s current price.

ARES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.85.

Ares Management stock opened at $156.31 on Monday. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $159.95. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total transaction of $8,092,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 456,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,276,239.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total transaction of $8,092,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 456,702 shares in the company, valued at $64,276,239.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at $161,475,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 604,316 shares of company stock valued at $87,718,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 29,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Ares Management by 717.6% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

