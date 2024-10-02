The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 11,345 Shares

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $126,156.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,845,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,524,217.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

On Monday, August 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,453 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $70,208.64.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,205 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $44,951.45.

On Friday, August 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,481 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $203,966.07.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,714 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $211,697.08.

On Friday, August 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,200 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $12,516.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,903 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $112,737.02.

On Thursday, July 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 36,371 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $370,620.49.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,571 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $227,515.68.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 29,088 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $276,917.76.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRX opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 232.7% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 101,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 70,777 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 26.7% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.