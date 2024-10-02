The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $326.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Boston Beer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $288.10 on Wednesday. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $254.40 and a fifty-two week high of $395.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.90.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.33 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 160.0% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at about $3,044,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Boston Beer by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

