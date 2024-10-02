Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc (LON:TV2V) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.25

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc (LON:TV2V – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Thames Ventures VCT 2 Stock Performance

TV2V opened at GBX 45.50 ($0.61) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 45.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 47.59. Thames Ventures VCT 2 has a 1 year low of GBX 45.50 ($0.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 54 ($0.72).

