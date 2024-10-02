TD Securities Cuts Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$18.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.03% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.64.
Martinrea International Stock Down 0.5 %
Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion. Martinrea International had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 2.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.5511983 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Martinrea International
Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.
Further Reading
