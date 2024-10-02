Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives $70.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $1,928,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197,057 shares in the company, valued at $149,949,140.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,989,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,225,316 shares in the company, valued at $147,560,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $1,928,676.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,197,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,949,140.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,072 shares of company stock worth $5,971,357 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4,586.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 663,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,243,000 after buying an additional 649,230 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 36.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,816,000 after buying an additional 98,539 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 127.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 203,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after buying an additional 114,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 173.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $70.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.96. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

