StockNews.com Lowers Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $227.05.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $235.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.32. The company has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $243.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 552.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,631,000 after purchasing an additional 140,622 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.