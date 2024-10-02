StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Stock Up 2.4 %
CHEK opened at $1.29 on Monday. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $7.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.39.
Check-Cap Company Profile
