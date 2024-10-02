StockNews.com Downgrades Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to Hold

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.16.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 17,864 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 60,918 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 16,944,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,937,000 after buying an additional 993,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,061,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,561,000 after acquiring an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.