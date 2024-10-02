StockNews.com Downgrades Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to Hold

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.16.

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 17,864 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 60,918 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 16,944,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,937,000 after buying an additional 993,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,061,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,561,000 after acquiring an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

