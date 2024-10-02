StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Senseonics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Senseonics

Senseonics Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of SENS opened at $0.34 on Friday. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $180.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 299.69% and a negative net margin of 335.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Senseonics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 211,128 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Senseonics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 155,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Senseonics by 25.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 415,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 85,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.