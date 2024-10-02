StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Inuvo Price Performance

INUV opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.57.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 46.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inuvo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo

About Inuvo

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inuvo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Inuvo, Inc. ( NYSE:INUV Free Report ) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.93% of Inuvo worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

Featured Articles

