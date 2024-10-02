Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other Sotera Health news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,215,301 shares in the company, valued at $739,705,974.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 123,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.64 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.45 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 47.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

