Short Interest in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Rises By 6.9%

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the August 31st total of 3,060,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monte Rosa Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 1,132,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $7,395,655.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,099,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,298,664.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,685,342 shares of company stock valued at $10,710,301 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,096,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,933,000 after buying an additional 155,880 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 92.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 26,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 47,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GLUE stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $267.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLUE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Monte Rosa Therapeutics

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.