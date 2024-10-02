Short Interest in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Expands By 6.8%

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGOV opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.80. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

