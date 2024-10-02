Short Interest in Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Rises By 6.4%

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 843,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 792,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMCTF opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

About Hainan Meilan International Airport

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services.

