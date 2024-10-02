Short Interest in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Drops By 8.2%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 857,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE GNRC traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $158.19. The stock had a trading volume of 914,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,815. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. Generac has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $169.57.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Generac will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $155,707,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,282,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 432.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,697,000 after purchasing an additional 318,664 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 831.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 240,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after purchasing an additional 214,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Generac by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 457,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,487,000 after buying an additional 103,439 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

