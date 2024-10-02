Short Interest in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Rises By 6.5%

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,185.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,505,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,426 shares of company stock worth $3,804,069. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 76.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3,813.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DT opened at $52.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.83. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

