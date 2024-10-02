Short Interest in Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Rises By 7.4%

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,200 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the August 31st total of 318,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.6 days.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CVOSF opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. Coveo Solutions has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $12.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

