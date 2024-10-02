Short Interest in Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Rises By 7.4%

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,200 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the August 31st total of 318,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.6 days.
Coveo Solutions Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CVOSF opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. Coveo Solutions has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $12.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07.
About Coveo Solutions
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coveo Solutions
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.